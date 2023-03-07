Thank you for Reading.

James N. Brewster
JAMES N. BREWSTER "JIM" was born August 12, 1936, in Richwood, WV, and, peacefully, entered his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, to be with the Lord. He was 86 and a lifelong resident of Nicholas County, Richwood was home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Brewster and Irene Cox Douglas and by the love of his life, Liz.

