JAMES N. BREWSTER "JIM" was born August 12, 1936, in Richwood, WV, and, peacefully, entered his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, to be with the Lord. He was 86 and a lifelong resident of Nicholas County, Richwood was home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Brewster and Irene Cox Douglas and by the love of his life, Liz.
A member of Richwood High School's graduating class of 1955, he was drafted in 1960, stationed in Germany for 18 months, and completed his military service for the Richwood National Guard.
On August 19, 1966, he married Elizabeth "Liz" Lilly Brewster. His work history includes being a mechanic for 25 years, a coal miner for 12 years, and an MTA bus driver for 22.5 years. He was a lifelong member of the NRA.
Over the years, Jim shared his gift of music with many area churches as the lead of several gospel groups, his most recent being the Brighter Day Trio. Many will remember Brighter Day Quartet, a group in which both he and his wife, Liz, were vocalists. He was a Baptist, by faith.
And his great humor and zest for life, even up until the most recent of days, will never be forgotten as a great comfort for those who love him most.
Those left to cherish his memory: his loving son, James "Jimmy" Brewster and wife Marilyn of Daniels, WV; sister, Marilyn Viers of Mt Nebo; brother, Mike (Susan) Douglas of Hebron, OH; grandchildren, Ammie Brewster, Taylor Feury, Jennifer (Seth) Thompson, Johnny (Brittany) Lilly Jr.; Great-grandchildren Ellie Rae, Gracelyn, Ryder, and Shane; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; two special nieces that he held close to his heart, Debbie Goheen and Michelle Mullens; his life-long best friend, Gary Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be held at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV, from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home; interment will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV; Rev. Gary Hollingsworth, officiant.
In lieu of flowers, family requests you donate to Bowers Hospice House: 454 Cranberry Dr, Beckley WV 25801.