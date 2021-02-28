THE HONORABLE JUDGE JAMES O. HOLLIDAY of Hurricane died peacefully at home on February 19, 2021 surrounded by his wife and family. Born October 12, 1928 in Omar, WV, James was the son of the late Ottis M.and Faye Louise Miller Holliday. He was a Korean War Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and Heroic Acts. A graduate of Logan High School, West Virginia University, and WVU Law School, James opened a practice in Hurricane, serving the local community until becoming Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney, and ultimately a 29th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, a position he held until retirement; and then continued working as a Temporary Supreme Court Justice, Senior Status Judge and Mediator.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Ott and Faye Holliday and sister, Regina Holliday Matney. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Sarah (Sally) Fletcher Holliday,his five children, John (Diana), Betsy (Scott), Andy, Anne, Mike, and daughter-in-love Michele; grandchildren, Meghan, Cade (Lauren), Chase, Cody (Jessica), Claire (Joe), Jim (Olivia), Cole, Logan (Kate), Ali (Chris), Aggie, Anna, Andrew, Ben, and John Michael, and great-grandson Hayes. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews,friends and colleagues.
James was held in high regard by all who knew him. He was a man of integrity, fairness, and faith; a man of few words, but an inspiration to all who listened when he spoke. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on in everyone who loved him.
A private memorial service for family will be held March 13, 2021at 1 and will be live-streamed for those who would like to participate. We invite friends and colleagues to send a 1-2 minute video to honor him to https://www.allenfuneralhomewv.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church-Holliday Memorial, PO Box 424, Hurricane, WV 25526. Funds will be used to provide scholarships for Peterkin Church Camp. The livestream link will be on St. Timothy's and Allen's websites.