JAMES OSBORNE HAMILTON, 72, of St. Albans, WV passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior on May 29, 2021. He was surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
Jimmy was born on January 19, 1949 to Margaret McDougal and James R. Hamilton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patty; sons, James R. Hamilton (Ashley) and Steven Casto; daughter, Nicole Newcomer (Lamar); brother, William Hamilton (Teresa); sister, Dixie Hamilton; grandchildren, Shawn Newcomer, Trinity Sisson and Sophie King; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Poca Baptist Church on June 19, 2021. Respects can be made from 11 am to 12:30 p.m., with service following at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.