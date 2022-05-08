JAMES OSCAR "JIMMY' HARPER, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022.
He was born January 13, 1929, a son of the late John Alfred Harper and Ernie Ethel Jones Harper.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Martin Harper, of Charleston; Daughters Debbie Casto (Scott) of Scott Depot, WV and Beverly Harper Oldham of Brandon, MS; Grandchildren Cory Lilly, Dustin Oldham, Kelli Oldham Ditrapano, Madison Casto Johnson, Briana Harper, Trent Harper, Tiana Harper, Cheyenne Harper and six great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his son Terry Lee Harper, brothers Alfred Harper, Robert Harper, Jack Harper and sister Katherine Helmick.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He retired from the US Postal Service Passport Division after 40 years of service. He also worked at Mid-Town Mini Storage. He loved the city of Charleston and was a great historian of his hometown. In his earlier years, he was a member of the YMCA and enjoyed ping pong and swimming. He was a frequent visitor to Capital Flea market, Salvation Army, Goodwill and Shoneys. Jim was a sharp dresser and was well known for his white buck saddle shoes. He had a love for watches, cars, old music and movies. He was known for his vibrant and authentic personality, witty sense of humor and his impeccable memory of events. He was always gifting his grandchildren with his thrift store finds. He lived a simple life but was always willing to hand over a couple of dollars to anyone in need. He never met a stranger and never forgot a name.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakridge Center for the care given to Mr. Harper over the last two years.