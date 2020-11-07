JAMES MATTHEW "BIMBO" PARSONS, JR., 65, of South Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Drawdy, Boone County to parents Matthew and Margaret Parsons. He married the love of his life and soulmate Pam Browning Parsons in 1976.
James attended Sherman High School and was a retired coal miner. He was most recently employed by Enterprise Car Rentals at Yeager Airport. He was a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in South Charleston. Some of his favorite things (besides his family) were his Harley, his John Deere, and traveling out West. In 2019 he was able to take his dream trip out West on his Harley. He loved to watch his grandkids play ball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pam; his daughter, Brandy and Shawn from South Charleston; son, Travis and Anna from Safety Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Savannah Parsons, Dylan and Kaleb Taylor, Cole, Jake and Noelle Parsons; mother, Margaret Parsons; siblings, Charlotte, Jessie, Joe (Margie) and Lori (Jerry); brother-in-law, Steve (Emma) Browning; and many nephews and nieces.
James was preceded in death by his father, Matthew; mother-in-law, Stella Browning; brothers-in-law, Sonny Baisden, Clyde Nelson, and Chuck Browning.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Brounland Rd. South Charleston, WV with Chris Vannatter and Dwight McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.