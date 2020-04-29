JAMES PATRICK DAILEY, 47, of Richwood, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, in Fairview Cemetery, Nettie. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery. All arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.