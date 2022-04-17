JAMES PAUL BARKER, 67, of Charleston passed away on April 14, 2022.
He was born the son of the late Clyde and Virginia Barker on November 23, 1954, and grew up in Sissonville.
James was retired from the Chuck Yeager Airport after nearly 36 years of service. He was so thrilled to spend his days in his rocking chair listening to his favorite gospel bluegrass and spending time with his granddog, his "Sadie puppy". James also enjoyed building model cars, watching his favorite westerns, and never missed a video chat with his daughter every evening before bed.
His big blue eyes would light up any room and was always a pleasure to be around by those who knew and loved him most. James was a loving husband and the best dad. He will be deeply missed by all, until we meet again.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond; in-laws, Milton "Windy" and Georgia Harless; and his dear friend, Nick Lanham.
James is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Barker; his sweetie, daughter, Megan (Ryan Harlow); sons, Anthony (Melissa) and Douglas; sisters, Evelyn (Carl), and Janet Kay (Larry); brother, Keith; special nieces, Lawana and Angie; three grandkids; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Buddy Mairs officiating.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.