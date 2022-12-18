JAMES PAUL BRANNON, 77, of Poca, West Virginia, passed away Monday, December 5th, 2022, after an injury and unexpected illness requiring hospitalization for several months.
He was born on September 11th, 1945, in Spencer, West Virginia, and was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Brannon, and parents Paul and Hester McKown Brannon.
He is survived by his children, James Scott Brannon and wife Kyann Brannon, Bethany Ann Brannon, Michael Eric Brannon, and his latest four-legged child and wonderful companion, Shiloh, his Golden Retriever.
James, or as he preferred, "Jim" touched so many lives as a son, husband, father, good friend, and educator by profession. His love of family and commitment to education knew no boundaries.
Jim graduated from Nitro High School, studied Elementary Education at Morris Harvey College and went on to receive a Master's degree in Education from West Virginia University.
He celebrated forty-three years of marriage to his beloved wife, Esther, prior to her death twelve years ago. Jim had thirty-eight years of service with Kanawha County Schools, with thirty of those as a devoted principal at Cross Lanes Elementary. During his tenure at Cross Lanes Elementary, the school won the 1994 National Distinguished Principal Award for outstanding contributions to the community and to the education profession. He was a member of Sacred Heart Co Cathedral and Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a previous member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was a dedicated Hospice volunteer, a member of the Lions Club, Trout Unlimited, and Kanawha County Elementary Principal's Association.
In honoring his wishes there will be no formal services. A private service will be held for family and close personal friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hubbard Hospice House where Jim tirelessly volunteered for years after the death of his wife, Esther, or to Read Aloud West Virginia.