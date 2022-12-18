Thank you for Reading.

James Paul Brannon
JAMES PAUL BRANNON, 77, of Poca, West Virginia, passed away Monday, December 5th, 2022, after an injury and unexpected illness requiring hospitalization for several months.

He was born on September 11th, 1945, in Spencer, West Virginia, and was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Brannon, and parents Paul and Hester McKown Brannon.

