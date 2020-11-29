Thank you for Reading.

JAMES EDWARD PERDUE, 78 of Marmet died November 25, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tues. Dec. 1, 2020 at Old Glory Freewill Baptist Church, Winifrede with visitation 2 hours prior. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.