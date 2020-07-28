JAMES R. "BILL" CRAIGO, 80, of Red House passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley following a short illness. He was a 1958 graduate of Poca High School and retired from Laborers Union 1353 with many years of service. Bill was a regular attendee of the "possum club" where he spent most of his mornings.
Born September 24, 1939 in Plymouth he was the son of the late John S. Craigo and Evelyn M. "Babe" Craigo. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Tom, Jack and Michael Craigo.
Survivors include his brother, Toney (Kay) Craigo of Red House; sister, Becky (Tip) King of Red House; sister-in- law's, Phyllis Craigo of Liberty, Deanie Craigo of Red House and Joy Craigo of St. Albans. Bill is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his friends at the "possum club."
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 29, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday July 28, at the funeral home in Eleanor.
