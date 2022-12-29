JAMES R. BUCHANAN, 82, of Frametown passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
He was born in Charleston, WV on May 3, 1940 to the late James Herbert Buchanan and Mammie Brown Buchanan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie "Sue" June Buchanan; daughter, Suzanna LaJane Wilmoth; sisters, Linda McCutcheon and Carolyn Fox.
James was a Heavy Equipment Master Mechanic and was affiliated with the IUOE #132, a proud member for 66 years. He had a fabulous work ethic. He enjoyed going out to restaurants to eat and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy game shows and Gunsmoke. He loved attending NASCAR and his favorite driver was the one and only, Dale Earnhardt. He liked to wade ankle deep in the water at the beach. James took pride in keeping his farm looking immaculate.
He is survived by his son, James R. "Buck" (Kim) Buchanan, Jr. of Ripley; daughters, Crystal A. Caplinger of South Charleston, Janice R. (David) Moles of Culloden and Carol R. Withrow (Lee) of Poca; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Carr Cemetery, Belfont.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.