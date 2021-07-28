James R "Roger" Collins

JAMES R COLLINS "ROGER" of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formally of Charleston, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 22, 2021.
Roger was born on August 17, 1951 to the late Harold Lee and Delcie Mae Collins in Walton, WV. He was also preceding by his wife Lyda Collins, his companion Birdie Griffy, his step brother Larry Jett, brothers Ronnie and Gary Collins, sister Lucy Frazier. He is survived by his step daughters, Cindy Cogar of Myrtle Beach and Dawn Mahan and husband Jay of Elkview WV, his six grandchildren Tasha Withrow, Erica Cogar, Travis Griffy, Trenton Mahan, Trace Mahan, great grandchildren, Maria Osorio, Penelope Griffy and Alivia Mahan. He is also survived by his brothers , Bob, Kenneth, Carroll (Karen) and sister Reba. Along with a host of family and friends.
Roger was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy and was a contractor until his retirement. Roger was a member of Mile Fork Tabernacle, Big Chimney, WV. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity along with his amazing meals and Christmas Goodies that he handmade and delivered to many.
Services will be held at Hafer Funeral home at 11 a.m., on Friday July 30, 2021 with Ray Belcher officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Rocky Fork, WV immediately following service.
Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.
