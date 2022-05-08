JAMES R. (TIMMY) FISH of Boomer, WV, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 5, 2022. He was born on July 7, 1932, in Boomer, WV, where he lived his entire life. He was the son of Italian immigrants Domenick (Pesce) Fish and Filomena Lemma Fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline C. (Vance) Fish. Timmy was one of 10 children and was preceded in death by his siblings Joe, Frankie, Sammy, William ("Totty"), and Elsie. He is survived by Bobby, Faye, Louie, and Anthony ("Buzzy").
Above all, his family came first. He was a devoted father to Janie Wampler (Bob), Nancy Allan (Bob), Linda Anderson (Glenn), and James ("Jimmy") Fish, Jr. He was a wonderful grandfather to Eric Wampler (Sarah), Brian Allan (Lisa), Brandon Allan (Lindsey), Jason Wampler, Erin Goodell (Joe), Michael Anderson (Matt), and Courtney Fish. He was great-grandfather to Joshua Allan, Mason Allan, Natalie Wampler, Quinn Allan, and Maren Wampler.
Timmy retired from Elkem Metals, Alloy, WV., after 40 + years. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid fan of the WV Mountaineers, NC Tar Heels, and NY Yankees. He also loved being in nature and the outdoors, especially feeding the wildlife in his back yard and gardening. He was passionate about carrying on his family traditions including wine-making and Sunday pasta dinners.
Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the chapel at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Friends and family may call at 1 p.m., in the chapel.