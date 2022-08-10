On August 8, 2022, JAMES R. WHITE went home to be with his Lord.
James was born January 23, 1944, to the late James O. White and Helen M. Swindell. He was a proud man and was proud of being a Christian and attended Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church where he made a joyful noise unto the Lord. He was proud of his profession and was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 301. Many of weekend drives included various buildings and bridges that he had been a part of building around the tri state, especially the Kanawha Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; parents, James O. White and Helen M. Swindell and John O. and Mary E. Beasley.
James is survived by his daughters, Alisa (Jay) Riffle, Deborah (David) Strickland; sons, James M. (Stephanie) White and John R. (Sonja) White; sisters, Matilda (Frank) Wilson, Blanche Mitchell, Lorena Riley; brother, Frank Swindell; grandchildren, James Blizzard, Stephanie (Greg) Radcliff, Michael, Derrick and Travis (Chelsey) Skiles, CJ and Camille Strickland, Stephen and Ashton White, Deshawn Womack; great grandchildren, Avonlea and Renick Skiles; and a large number of extended family, cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews.
James didn't know a stranger. His motto was, "Show thyself to be friendly."
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Beasley Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday August 11, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.