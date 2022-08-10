Thank you for Reading.

James R. White
On August 8, 2022, JAMES R. WHITE went home to be with his Lord.

James was born January 23, 1944, to the late James O. White and Helen M. Swindell. He was a proud man and was proud of being a Christian and attended Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church where he made a joyful noise unto the Lord. He was proud of his profession and was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 301. Many of weekend drives included various buildings and bridges that he had been a part of building around the tri state, especially the Kanawha Valley.

