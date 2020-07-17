JAMES RAY CASH, 69, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, is is charge of arrangements.
