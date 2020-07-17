Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JAMES RAY CASH, 69, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, is is charge of arrangements.