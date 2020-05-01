Mr. JAMES RAY CLOXTON, 85, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord April 29, 2020.
Mr. Cloxton is retired from Monsanto and was a member of Lone Oak Church of God Mission.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Electa "Tootie" Cloxton, and daughter, Carolyn Sue Cloxton.
He is survived by his two sons, Jim Cloxton Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Bob Cloxton; sister, Dora Lynn Casto and her husband Erman; brother-in-law, Robert Fisher; grandchildren, Karah, Katelyn, Zachary and his wife Bianca, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Zachary Jr. and Reagan.
A tribute to the life of Mr. James Ray Cloxton will be Noon Saturday, May 2, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with Pastor Delbert Hawley, Pastor Larry Covert, and his grandson, Zachary Cloxton, officiating. Burial will be in Wade Chapel Cemetery.
The Cloxton family welcomes your attendance and, with keeping social distance guidelines, you may gather alongside the family while maintaining your distance or we will be utilizing a PA System for those wanting to remain in your vehicle while attending the service.
Those that are unable to attend may view the service live on Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lone Oak Church of God Mission.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cloxton family.