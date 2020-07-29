JAMES RAY HUMPHREY, age 83, of Kimberly, died July 24, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1937, at Jamoca and was the son of the late Ernest and Ethel Priest Humphrey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Spencer, and his brother, Ernest Humphrey Jr.
He was a retired police officer for the City of Montgomery and the City of Smithers.
Surviving: Son, Jeremy Humphrey and wife Ashley of Kimberly, Brenda McKinney and husband Tim of Fayetteville, Michael Humphrey and wife Lorie of South Charleston, David Keeney and Alicia of Dunbar, and Kenneth Keeney of Montgomery; and 15 grandchildren.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Brenda Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.