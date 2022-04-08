James Ray Pierce Apr 8, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JAMES RAY PIERCE, 75, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. In honoring James' wishes there will be no services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Ray Pierce Wish Funeral Home Oh Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charlotte Rose Puryear Eileen Wilson McKinnon Fenton Randolph Collins Bobby L. Cottrill Blank . Lawrence Michael Gresham Jr Blank David Lee Ingram Kenneth Edward Plants Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events