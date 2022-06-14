JAMES REED, Staff Sergeant James Clifford Reed, 92, of Charleston, WV, went to his Heavenly Home on June 12, 2022 at 8:50am at home. He was born August 13, 1929 in Garrett, KY, to Andy and Thursa Reed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Genevieve; son, Randy; brothers, Essell and Rag, and his sister, Patty Hopkins.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend to all. He served in the Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1970. After retirement, he worked for True Temper & Warehouse Inc. He loved to garden and spending time on his front porch talking about his childhood and the mischief he and his brothers would get into.
James had several nicknames: Nanny, Pappy, Poppy, and especially Papa. He was called Bill and Cliff by everyone who knew him, but best of all, he was Daddy to us.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Steve) Horton and Sue (Rick) Blosser, and his sister, Virginia (Eddie) Hopkins of Prestonsburg, KY. James loved his children but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is survived by his grandson, Cliff (Brandy) Reed; granddaughters, Danielle Reed, Stephanie (Ben) Sullivan, Brittany (Jon) Bowman and six great-grandchildren. The holidays will never be the same without him. James was a kind and loving man. Dad, we will miss your laughter and smile. You are an angel in Heaven now.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville. The family will welcome friends at 12 p.m., one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' honor to Hospice of Charleston. Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfuneralhome.com