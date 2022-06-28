James Reveal Jun 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMES "JIMMY" REVEAL of Charleston passed away on June 19, 2022. His service will be held at Preston Funeral Home on Thursday June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Patricia Ann Davis Norma Lea Weaver Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people