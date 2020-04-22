JAMES RICHARD MOORE, 89, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
James was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, on April 28, 1930, to the late James Earl Moore and Opal Smoot Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Aaron Moore.
James lived his dream proudly serving as a Systems Inspector in the United States Air Force. He protected his country and her allies while serving during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. James' valor and skill was recognized with numerous decorations. James retired after 22 years of service with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
James was a member of First Baptist Church in Goldsboro. He will be remembered most for his embodiment of gentleness, grace, and selflessness, and his compelling inspiration to be the same.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
James is survived by his daughters, Susan Moore and Terri Lynn Moore; nephew, Dr. Ric Perrine; grandchildren, Samantha Lauderdale and husband David, and Lori Barba and husband Blake; step-grandsons, Scott Wheeler and Bryan Wheeler; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Nehemyia, Obed, Teruaw, Yishai, Chosen and Loveth Barba, and Rebekah and Jamesln Miller.
In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by a son, Michael Moore; granddaughter, Kelli Lindenmayer; and sisters, Sue Perrine, Jane Gallagher and Patsy Mays.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 125 S. John Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www .seymourfuneralhome.com.