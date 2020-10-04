JAMES RICHARD "RICK" YOUNG, 69, of Charleston, passed away on October 2nd, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Charleston, WV to the late Russell and Freda Young. He was retired from a lifelong career in sales. Rick enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially his Mountaineers. However, he enjoyed being with his family more than anything and his favorite title was "Pops". He was always the life of the party and was instantly loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Pritt Young; daughters, Amanda (Josh) Pauley of Barboursville, WV and Ashley (Erik) Anderson of Charleston; his adoring grandchildren, Addison and Graham Pauley and Ella Reece Anderson; brother, Gary (Becky) Young and sister, Diana (Roger) Burdette, both of Charleston. Also surviving is his special brother-in-law, "Favorite" John (Joan) Purse of Birmingham, AL, and a host of other family who loved him dearly.
The family will welcome friends from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, October 5, at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, Charleston, WV. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, at Southridge Church with beloved son-in-law, Josh Pauley, officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
The family asks that you wear a mask and socially distance.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com