JAMES ROBEN "BEN" KRAMER, Sr., 85, of St. Albans passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Kramer family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.