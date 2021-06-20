JAMES ROBERT "BOB" CAUFIELD JR., 89, of Saint Albans, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born September 15, 1931 at Dunn Hospital in South Charleston, WV. He was the son of James Robert Caufield Sr. and Elsie McCoy Caufield whom preceded him in death. He was a 1949 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, where his pitching prowess on the varsity baseball team earned him the moniker "Blazing Bob Caufield". He was a retired employee of Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954.
Bob was an avid sports fan, following closely the seasons of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Saint Albans Red Dragons, and could often be found sporting one or multiple of their logos.
He had a remarkable memory for sports statistics and facts and figures, recalling exact dates, times, and names with ease. He entertained his friends and family with his "Dad" jokes and witty humor.
He was married to his wife and soulmate Peggy Sue Caufield for 56 years, who preceded him in death in March of 2021. He is survived by children Roy Rose (Charlene), Sherri Elkin (Dave), Terri Adkins (Rick); grandchildren Lindsey Wick (Eric), Brittany Sulzener, Kasey Elkin, Logan Elkin, Jake Shears; and great-grandchildren Taylor Watts, Tanner Wick, Maya Wick, Brady Wick, and Asher Wick. He is also survived by his brother William Caufield and family.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Avenue, Saint Albans with Pastor Tim Campbell officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 3-5 pm at the church.
Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park with Military Graveside Rites conducted by VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
