JAMES ROBERT "BOB" STRICKLEN, 90, went to Heaven on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He left this world in the loving arms of his wife, surrounded by his family, and went into the arms of his Savior.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen Marie Landers Stricklen of Nitro. Daughters Kathy Cook (Jim) of Poca and Becky Dunn (Dallas) of Nitro. Grandchildren Jenny McClanahan (Jason), Dallas Dunn Jr (Amber), Jimmy Cook (Suzanne), Kari LeRose (Chris). Great-grandchildren Jordan, Jacob, Jay, Christian, Trey, Jenna, Klaire, Caraline, Jackson, Katherine and Kamille.
Proceeded in death by his parents, Elbert and Cleo Stricklen, his step-mother Juanita Mitchell Stricklen, his siblings Clarence "Strick" Stricklen and Marie Stricklen Wills. He is also survived by siblings Roy Stricklen (Diana), Carolyn Eret (John), Rochie Stricklen (Mary Ellen), Janice Wilkinson (Jeff) and Jeannie Johnson.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nitro for 41 years, serving as a Deacon, a Trustee and the Treasurer. He retired from Monsanto after 35 years. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be accepted at the First Baptist Church of Nitro: P.O. Box 248, Nitro, WV 25143 and Hospice Care: 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536