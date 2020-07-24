Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JAMES ROBERT HAMMONS, 67, of Nitro, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Asbury Cemetery, Goldtown. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.