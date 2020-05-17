James Robert Holley

JAMES ROBERT "BOB" HOLLEY, age 54, of East Bank, passed away May 12, 2020, of natural causes.
He was born November 27, 1965, in Montgomery and was the son of the late Willard Jess and Julia Ann Green Holley. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Wyatt James Lee Holley, and brother, Larry Allen Holley.
Rob, "Big Man," was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He would give anyone the shirt off his back or "a hand up." He loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Mountaineers. He was a faithful employee of GE Stamp with a host of working friends.
The center of his universe was his grandkids and being a PaPa to his pride and joys, his grandsons, Owen Kessel and Maddox Duffey. He will be loved and missed by so many.
Surviving is his wife and love of his life for 40 years, Tonya Burke Holley; son, Christopher (Casey) Holley; daughter, Jessica (Shane) Holley-Kessel; and sisters, Kimberly Holley and Kelli Clark.
During these unsettling times of social distancing, no service or visitiation will be held. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at a later time for his friends and family.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.