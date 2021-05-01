Thank you for Reading.

JAMES ROBERT "TURTLE" MILAM, 72, of Craigsville, WV passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from Noon until service time.

