JAMES "ROGER" CRAFT, aged 74, Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to many passed away peacefully Friday August 7, 2020 at Charleston Memorial Division with his loving family by his side. He was born January 9, 1946 to the late Darrell James and Geneva Craft.
He was a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV, living most of his years between Garrison Avenue, Pacific Street and Rockaway Road. He was a 1965 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was genuinely an extremely caring and compassionate man who possessed a heart of gold. He always made sure to put family first. He is truly going to be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
He began his career at Don's Disposal (later obtained by Waste Management) as a young man and he retired from Waste Management after 45 1/2 years of total dedication to his job.
He was a dedicated Nascar fan. Especially a die hard Dale Earnhardt fan along with his son Jr. His favorite pastimes were fishing, camping and hunting. Also enjoying a good cup of coffee and the nature surrounding him from his front porch. Also preceding him in death was his only brother Roy Eugene Craft, a grandson Donald James Craft and a nephew Franklin Delano Hammonds.
He is survived by his loving daughters Judy Gancs (Robbie), Carolyn Page (Kevin Smith); sisters, Betty Hammonds, Linda Phillips, Judy Craft (Gary) and Patsy Rayburn (Tony); his grandchildren Bob Gancs (Heather), Megan Mullins (Willie), Roger Gancs ( Emily), Kimberly Sloan (DJ) and Rickey Sprouse. His great grandchildren Makayla and Pablo Falcon, Hayley, Ashley and Angel Sprouse. His great grandchildren Landen and Liam Mullins and Baby boy Jace Gancs due in November. Also two very special people who were loved like a son and a daughter to him, Eddie Pauley ("Golden Boy" as dad lovingly called him) and Heather Serls.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Kevan Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Billy Hunt Cemetery #2, Kettle Road, Roane County.
A walk through visitation will start at Noon , Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending please wear masks and social distancing will be expected.