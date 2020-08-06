JAMES ROGER 'JAMIE' MULLINS, 46, of Harts, WV departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville. Friends may call from 6:00 PM till 9:00 PM Friday.
