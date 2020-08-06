Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES ROGER 'JAMIE' MULLINS, 46, of Harts, WV departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville. Friends may call from 6:00 PM till 9:00 PM Friday.