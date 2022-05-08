JAMES RONALD SCHOOLCRAFT SR., 77, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Audrey Schoolcraft; daughter, Lori Ann Schoolcraft; brothers, Lloyd "Duke", David, and Wayne Schoolcraft; and sisters, Elouise Parker, Pauline Dye, Juanita Huffman, Wilda Schoolcraft, and Rosetta King.
"Jim" was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a graduate of the 1st graduating class of Herbert Hoover. He was a member of the WV American Legion of Clendenin, Post 61. He retired from Tri-State Roofing after a 40 year career. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music, going hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by the love of his life, Florence Schoolcraft; son, James Schoolcraft; daughter, Lois Anderson; and grandchildren, Heather Schoolcraft-Hamm, Whitney Anderson, and Nick Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park. Clendenin American Legion, Post 61 will be honoring military rites.
Visitation will begin at 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.