JAMES ROY RICE, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away September 13, 2020. Graveside Service will immediately follow visitation Wednesday, September 17, 2020 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.