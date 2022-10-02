JAMES S. "JIM" CANTERBURY, age 69 of Alum Creek, passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022, from a sudden illness while taking care of his in laws property.
He was born January 29, 1953 in South Charleston, son of the late John and Joanne Dillard Canterbury.
Jim is survived by, his loving wife of 36 years, Ruth; daughter, Kristin Henney (Bryan) of Raleigh, NC and son, Scott Canterbury of Charlotte, NC; sister, Linda Slappe of Teays Valley; in laws, Bill and Patsy Pauley of South Charleston; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jim was a 1970 graduate of South Charleston High School, then earning his degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia Tech University, and a Masters Degree from Marshall University, leading to a successful career in the coal industry. He had a great love for the St. Louis Cardinals and all sports. In fact, he loved playing softball, even earning the nickname "Cheetah" for his quick feet. Jim also loved bowling with Ruth and spending time with her. Jim most of all loved his family and his dogs. He was a great husband, a great father, and a great man.
A service to honor Jim's life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday October 3, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Droddy - Canterbury Cemetery, Walton, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Monday before the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Kanawha Charleston Humane Society 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311 or adoptcharleston.com