James S. “Jim” Canterbury
JAMES S. "JIM" CANTERBURY, age 69 of Alum Creek, passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022, from a sudden illness while taking care of his in laws property.

He was born January 29, 1953 in South Charleston, son of the late John and Joanne Dillard Canterbury.

