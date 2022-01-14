JAMES "SONNY" JACOBSON, 92, of Charleston West Virginia went home to be with Jesus in his heavenly home on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. He was born June 12, 1929 in Coalwood, West Virginia to Archie and Reba Jacobson. He was married to Anna Macel Rowlands for 50 years.
Pawpaw graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and working at Wholesome Bakery was his very first job. He was a veteran of the United States Army from 1950-1953 and served as a baker for a MASH unit in Bengin, Germany. He sold insurance with National Life and Kansas City Life, worked at the FMC Ordinance Plant, drove a cab in Charleston and drove a school bus for Kanawha County Schools. He always worked as hard as he could to provide for his family.
Pawpaw was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-DaySaints and spent the majority of his adult life as a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston. He led a local Boy Scout Troop and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and West Virginia Mountaineers fan. He was a skilled woodworker and leaves behind scads of unknowing but grateful bowling students (who were always better for his unsolicited advice). His other hobbies included Soduku, Civil War history (he loved visiting Gettysburg), fishing, and checkers and chess.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife; sisters Marjorie Taylor of Louisville, Geraldine Allen of Tad, WV, JoAnn Bariaof Denton, Texas; and grandson Tommy Dorsey of Charleston.
Survived by sister Wanda Letendre of Louisville, children Larry Cochran of Charleston, Drema White (Brent) of Sissonville,grandchildren Tony Cochran of Charleston and Vanessa Perry (Michael) of Charleston; great-grandchildren Kaylie, Chloe, and Gabriel, and many extended family and friends.
Special thank you to the staff of Sweetbriar Assisted Living and Hospice of Charleston for their professional care and loving support in helping to guide him home.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, January 15 at 2 p.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pawpaw's name may be directed to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West Charleston WV 25384.