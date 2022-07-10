JAMES SPICER GUTHRIE JR. Passed away at home on July 8, 2022. He was born to James and Eupha Cavender Guthrie on April 13 1925.
James was raised on Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The oldest of six children in the depths of the depression, he took on adult responsibilities at a young age always looking for ways to help earn money for the family. Having briefly worked as a hospital orderly while a teenager, when inducted into the US Army he was sent to be trained as a Combat Medic. Upon completion of his training he was shipped to the Phillipines where he joined the 37th Infantry Division. He spent time on the island of Bouganville before his battalion was sent to fight for the liberation of Manilla. He had already experienced numerous close calls when his batallion approached the Paco Train station just South of Manilla. An advancing patrol was ambushed by well entrenched Japanese machine gunners. Hearing the calls of the wounded, James rose to go to their aid when an officer ordered him to stand down. The patrol was doomed and he could not afford the loss of a precious medic, a favorite target of the enemy. James waited for a few more more minutes,but could no longer stay put since he had always promised his men that he would come to there aid when he heard their call. He disobeyed the officer and ran into the hail of fire, now trained on him, until he was knocked down by a slug striking one of the medical pouches strapped to his thigh. He crawled the rest of the way and administered aid as best he could. By nightfall only two members of the patrol remained alive. He dragged the survivors back across the field until other soldiers came to their aid. For his valor he was awarded the Silver Star. He would also receive the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
Upon his return to Charleston he would begin courting Joan Vickers, the strawberry haired fifth child of Linnie and William Vickers at the Oakdale Dairy on Frame Road, Elkview. They were soon married and would eventually settle on Pennsyvania Avenue at Mink Shoals. While starting the family of four children, James and Joan would operate a grocery store. Later he would close the store and start Guthries Quality Meats, distributing meat from wholesalers to small stores in the rural communities in Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties. He would become involved in scouting with his two sons, serving as an assistant scout master for Troop 47 at Trinity UM Church, and on the Eagle Review Board for Troop 30 at Central UM Church. He would proudly see both of his sons reach the rank of Eagle Scout. James was also a member of the scouts Order of the Arrow. Other organization for which he served included the VFW, and he is a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple. James was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed fishing, camping, travelling and entertaining family and friends at the gathering place on Pennsylvania Ave.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his siblings Ginny Batusic, Betty Stuck, and Jack and Marion Guthrie. James is survived by his wife of 74 yeas, and his children James The Third (Becci) of Chester VA, Linda Fauber (Chuck) of Pinch, Carol Ann Shaw (Bernie) of Lexingtoon, VA, and John (Amy) of Buchanan, VA, and sister Audrie Landers of Myrtle Beach SC. He is also survived by grandchildren Major James USAF (Misaki), Jessica Guthrie, Heather Justice (Joe), and Adam Fauber (Kenzie), and great grandchildren Jei, Will, Ellie, Margaret, Jackson, Clark and Ray Justice, and Quinn, Cavan and Kieran Fauber. He is also survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
We would like to thank Hospice care of Charleston, Amada Healthcare, the VA, and Arlene Furbey.
A family service will be held at the Elk Hills Cemetery.
