James Stephen Pauley

JAMES STEPHEN "STEVE" PAULEY, 72 of Comfort, WV and North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away July 27, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC with his wife by his side.
He was born at home on March 26, 1950 in Rumble, WV, son of the late Lester Ray and Esta N. Burgess Pauley. He was raised by his Grandparents: Arnett A. and Carrie F. Walker Pauley who took Stephen in when he was six months old. They became his lifelong mentors. Stephen was a 1968 Graduate of Sherman High School, Seth. While attending high school, he worked as a parking lot attendant. After graduation, he worked as a security officer at CAMC, was a weigh master for the State of WV and was an auto mechanic in Canton, OH before returning to work in the Coal Mining Industry in WV as a general mine foreman, production manager and mine superintendent at ITT Carbon Fuel Co., U.S. Steel Mining and Peabody Energy where he retired after 38 years of service. He always maintained a high level of safety and production standards. He was an avid golfer and was an IHRA Licensed Drag Racer. He loved Rhythm and Blues music and living at the beach. He always loved his family and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by Sisters: Sandra R. Pauley Holstein and Debbie Pauley Kidd.
Surviving Are: his loving wife whom he adored and cherished and was the love of his life: Farrah D. Bailey Pauley of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Son: Stephen B. Pauley who resides in China, Step Daughter: Traci Thomas Wells and her husband Timmy and their children Ty and Tatym of Hurricane, Granddaughter: Eden R. Pauley of Nitro, Brothers: Barry D. Pauley of Nitro, Allen R. Pauley and family of Marmet, Sisters: Patty Pauley Farry of South Charleston and Karen Pauley Burggraf and family of Ocoee, FL, Cousins: David and Pixie Pauley of Rumble, Andy and Vickie Pauley of South Charleston, Donnie and Debbie Pauley of Racine, Janice and Siebert Hutchinson of Costa and Stanley and Sue Pauley of Whitesville.
A service of remembrance will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Minister Donnie Pauley, Ed Gaunch and Fred Collins officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Per his wishes, he will be cremated after the service.