JAMES STEVEN SIMMONS, 66, of Evans, WV, passed away August 2, 2020. Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Home of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven.
