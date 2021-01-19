JAMES T. SEMPLE, 92, of Oak Hill, died peacefully of natural causes Sunday January 17th, 2021. Jim was born in Washington DC and raised in Hyattsville MD. He attended the Coast Guard Academy and graduated from Carnegie Mellon with a metalurgical engineering degree. He spent his working career with Union Carbide which later became Elkem. Jim enjoyed 29 years in retirement. He and Janet traveled, frequently visited their children, and were active participants in their grandchildren's lives. For 20 years Jim also volunteered as an income tax preparer serving at the Mount Hope and Oak Hill libraries. Jim is survived by Janet, his devoted wife of over 63 years; his children Marcia (Ron) Gattoni of Herndon, VA and Gregg (Kim) Semple of Fayetteville WV; grandchildren Michael, John and Laura Cusumano and Zach and Cassie Semple; and a sister Julie of New Mexico. Jim was preceded in death by 3 siblings and daughter, Cheri Cusumano. There will be no services. If you would like to honor his memory please consider a donation to the Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
