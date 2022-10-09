JAMES THOMAS (TOM) HUBBARD, 76, the youngest of six children born to Walden and Mae Stepp Hubbard, was born at home in Prenter, West Virginia, on August 31, 1946. Assisting Doc Wilkerson with Mae's delivery was his Grandmother, Julia Stepp. He departed this world at his home in Racine, WV in the loving care of his family Wednesday, October 5, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Myrtle Williams and Carolyn Massey Morgan; three brothers, Walden Jr, Richard, and Charles. Tom leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Gail Workman Hubbard; sons, Thomas Wayne and wife Sandy of Racine and Russell Douglas of Texas. Grandchildren, Cody (Breanna), Timothy, Samantha, Ariel and Joey; and very first great grandchild, Avery. Also two sisters-in-law, Georgia and Janet. He was Uncle Tommy to a host of dear nieces and nephews. Of those William, Jeff, Sherry, John and Jimmie have gone before him. After graduating from Sherman High School in 1966, he proudly served his country with the US Army for three years. He worked five years as a heavy-equipment mechanic for Rish Equipment, continued in that line of work for 29 years before retiring from Big Mountain Coal Company. He and his wife Gail were co-owners of H&H Auto Parts and he was an auctioneer.
Family is welcome to visit at 11 a.m., with friends joining at Noon Monday, October 10, 2022 at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV. Service will follow at 1 p.m. Final resting place will be Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.