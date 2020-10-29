JAMES NEILY THOMAS, 83, of MacArthur, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Born February 11, 1937 in Craigsville, WV, he was the son of the late Brady John and Edna Esta Robinson Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Sue; a sister, Bonnie; brothers - Nelson, Burl, Gene, and Junior
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Thomas Yon (Claudio) of Flat Top Lake; a son, Rodney Keith Thomas (Susan) of Mt. Nero; a brother, Jerry of Michigan; grandchildren, Jennifer Yon McCallister (John), Michael Yon (Rachel), Amber Thomas, and Jamie Thomas; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Gabriella, Anthony, Levi, Jordan and baby boy due in April; many nieces and nephews; and special in-laws and caregivers, Jack and Connie Barnhart of MacArthur.
A private service will be held due to COVID. Burial will be held at WV Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley, Wv 25801
Online condolences may be left at www.calfeefh.com.
Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home