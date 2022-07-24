Sept. 10, 1942 June 19, 2022
JAMES VINCENT MURRAY, III, 79, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family. Jim was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, colleague and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
JAMES VINCENT MURRAY, III, 79, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family. Jim was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, colleague and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
Jim was born in Charleston, West Virginia and graduated from Georgetown University and Fordham Law School. It was during law school that Jim's family moved to Chappaqua, New York and Jim met Merrie, the love of his life and wife of more than 50 years. Jim and Merrie settled in Westport, Connecticut to raise their family before moving to Oakton, Virginia.
Jim had a long and distinguished legal career, including more than 25 years with Union Carbide Corporation (now Dow Chemical) as corporate counsel and Director of Government Affairs in the Washington, DC office. He also proudly served as Captain in the United States Marine Corps with the Judge Advocate General's Corps.
Jim will be remembered for the love and pride he had for his family, including five grandchildren, and for his dry wit and charismatic storytelling. He loved the simple things in life, including sharing drinks (and the occasional cigar) with his family and friends, globetrotting and golf cart driving with Merrie and taking in a good old war movie.
He is survived by his wife Merrie of Oakton, Virginia, daughters Leanne Shofi (David) of Ridgefield, Connecticut and Meredith of Fripp Island, South Carolina, son Michael (Sunshine) of Broomfield, Colorado, brother Thomas (& wife Susan) of Brevard, North Carolina, sister Audrey of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and grandchildren Michael, Mallory, Sean, Connor and Kyle. Jim is predeceased by his father and mother (James Vincent Murray Jr. and Audrey Norris Murray) and brother John.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Jim's memory are most appreciated.
