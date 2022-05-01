JAMES VINTON JORDAN JR. 83 of Nitro went to be with the Lord at Magnolia Assisted Living on April 26, 2022. Jim was born 11/861/8939 to Mildred Beatrice and James Jordan Sr.
Jim graduated from South Charleston High School then married his high school sweetheart Joan, together they raised their 3 children. Jim had a fulfilling career with the WV American Water Company. He retired after 42 years of hard work that he loved. He provided for his family, cared and protected them and put them above all others including himself. He was a man of God and of high integrity. His family was his world. He played football in High School and loved bowling as an adult. His passion was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved going and supporting them at all of their events. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Joan Jordan, parents Mildred and James Jordan Sr., his brothers Charles Jordan and Jesse Jordan, sisters Anna Mae Hill and Peggy Ann Peters and great grandson Christian Santmyer. He is survived by his children Kelley Jordan Russell and husband Matthew Russell, Kathi Jordan Jarrett, Jimbo Jordan and wife Missi Jordan. Grandchildren Scott Santmyer and wife Amy Santmyer, Danielle Santmyer, Matthew Santmyer, Candace Hansen and husband Drew Hansen, Jordan Jarrett, Seth Jordan and Bodie Jordan. He has 7 great grandchildren Jacob, Aiden and Nova Santmyer, Ashton and Joplin Hudson and Chloe and Corin Hansen.
Services will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022, at the West Virginia Home Mission, 1128 Benamati Ave. Nitro WV. Visitation for friends and family will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Burial at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes WV.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Jordan family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com