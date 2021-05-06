JAMES W. "BUNNY" HENSON, 73, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A Memorial Gathering was at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo at a later date, and a full obituary will be published when the date and time is determined. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements
