James W. "Bunny" Henson

JAMES WALTER "BUNNY" HENSON, 73, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Anderson, Cincinnati, Ohio, following a long illness. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired School Bus Driver from Putnam County Schools. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, and will be sadly missed.
Born April 13, 1948, he was the son of the late James H. Henson and Bertha Burgess Henson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Bridgette C. Henson.
Survivors include his sons, George S. Henson, and Steven W. Henson, both of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jada Henson, Kaleb Henson, Maiya Henson, and Laiken Henson; brothers, Roy Henson of Buffalo, and Joe Scott of Alum Creek; sisters, Mary Craig of Red House, Debbie Blankenship of Buffalo, and Donna Schanz of Nitro; ex-wife, Sara J. Henson; as well as extended family and many friends.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 3 - 5 p.m., at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent to the Henson family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.