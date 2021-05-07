JAMES W. EADES, 85, of St. Albans, passed away February 11, 2021 after a long illness. He was born March 11, 1935 in Charleston, graduated from Charleston High School Class of 1953 and was a retired brick mason from Bricklayers Local #9. He was a founding member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon and elder. He requested that his body be donated to the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine.
James was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Gradys Eades, wife Judy Eades and sister JoAnn Wallace. He is survived by his wife Mary Eades, sister Patricia Felber (Charles), son David Eades (Laura), daughter Holly Eades, grandchildren James III, Carlton (Darby), Lynnae, Katie and Hope Eades, nieces, nephew, friends and a host of children who will always remember him as Grandpa Jim.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 424 Cross Lanes Dr., Nitro, WV 25143. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jim's name. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with masks and social distancing encouraged.