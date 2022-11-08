James W. Howell

JAMES W. "BIG BUDDY" HOWELL, 66 of Ohley passed away on November 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Buddy was a mechanic for 51 years. He worked most of that time for Howell's Pennzoil and Rick's BMW Towing.
He was preceded in death by father: Clarence "Moon" Howell, brothers: Clarence "Kayo" Jr., Mark, Patrick "Pat", Terry and Kevin Ray "Moon" Howell and sisters: Sharon Kay Howell and Debra Dingess.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years: Teresa Howell, son: James "Little Buddy" Howell of Leewood, daughter: Tonya "Jesse" Green of Eskdale, mother: Goldie "Blackie" Howell of Ohley, brothers: Rick (Missy) Howell of Shrewsbury, Phillip "Rick" "Howie" "Cowell" Howell of South Carolina, Billy (Danielle) Howell of Ohley, sisters: Cindy Miller of North Ridgeville, OH, Sarah (Steve) Hicks of Columbia, MD, Diana Howell of Chesapeake, 2 special grandchildren he helped raise: Logan and Chaz Cooper, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter: "Belle" who was his best friend, many nieces and nephews and a very special friend: Jeremy "Hook" Hamilton.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday November 9, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Herman Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.