JAMES W. "JIM" BRADY, age 67, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday April 30, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born March 9, 1955 in Charleston, son of the late Walter Goff Brady, Jr. He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Crystal Brady; step son, Joey Payne, and sister Sandra Bowen.
He was a 1973 graduate of St. Albans High School, and attended West Virginia University for one year before serving his country in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany. He worked construction and retired from Charleston Newspapers. He was in a motorcycle club and player in a competition pool team. He has been taking care of his mother for the last five years.
Jim is survived by his mother, Iris C. Brady; step son, Roger Payne; sister Sherry Pinkham; and grandchildren, Hunter and Conner Payne.
A service to honor Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday May 9, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV with military honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society at Cancer.org nvolved-onate