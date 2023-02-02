James W. Miles

JAMES "JIM" W. MILES 89, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 31, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Jim was born November 12, 1933 to Ray and Elsie (Sowards) Miles in Bluefield, WV. He graduated from South Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. He retired from Union Carbide after 42 years of service.
In 1953, Jim married his beloved and devoted wife, Marian Gayle Watson. They have been happily married for over 69 years.
Survivors include his sister, Rebecca Amberg (Sam-deceased), and his 4 children, Cheryl (Steve) Justice, Cathy (Gary-deceased) Stephens, Carin Miles, and Jimmy (Beth) Miles. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Elsie, his sister Patricia Petitt (Pete-deceased), his daughter Christina Shamblin (Joe), his granddaughter Amanda Stephens Borer (Phillip) and her unborn child, and his great grandson Henry Shamblin.
Jim and Marian spent most of their lives as active members of First Baptist Church of St. Albans, where Jim served as a Deacon for many years. He has also been an active community member serving in various roles. After retiring, Jim cherished his time with Marian, traveled with friends, enjoyed golfing and fishing, spent time with his children and grandchildren, and always kept busy with his handy-man skills around the house and anywhere he could help others. Jim was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, Kanawha County, WV Hospice, or First Baptist Church of St. Albans, WV.