Thank you for Reading.

James W. Miles
SYSTEM

JAMES "JIM" W. MILES 89, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 31, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Jim was born November 12, 1933 to Ray and Elsie (Sowards) Miles in Bluefield, WV. He graduated from South Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. He retired from Union Carbide after 42 years of service.

Tags

Recommended for you