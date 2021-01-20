James Walker

JAMES "JIM" MELVIN WALKER, 74, of Severn, MD., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 17, 2021.
Jim was born February 10, 1946 at Walton, W.Va., the son of the late Melvin Dexter "Deck" and Hallie Marie Ledsome Walker.
He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps as a Private during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.
Along with his brothers, Jim went on to own Security Equipment Distributors in Beltsville, Md. and was a member of American Legion Post 276, Disabled American Veterans and Wounded Warriors. He enjoyed the outdoors - especially fishing, gardening, landscaping and most of all he loved spending time with is family and friends.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Jean F. Walker; his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Walker Olson (Jessup) and Sherry Walker Koontz (Heath); his cherished grandchildren, Charlize, Piper and Georgia Olson, Gracie, Heath Jr. and Sadie Koontz; his loving brother, David Walker (Nora); dear nephews, Larry Walker and David Paul Walker and niece, Cindy Cole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Paul Walker.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service for Jim will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be donated to the First Baptist Church of Spencer, W.V. at www.spencerfirstbaptist.org or to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org .
