JAMES WALKER, 89 of Hernshaw went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 17, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
James was born at Costa, WV on June 13, 1932 to the late Jess and Edna Kinder Walker. He was retired from Smith Transfer (formerly Belle Lines); he was a member of the Hernshaw United Methodist Church and a member of Teamster Local 175 & 505. James was also a member of the Salina Masonic Lodge #27 A.F. & A.M.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Anne Walker; sister, Justine Smith.
He is survived by his daughters, Patti (Paul) Simmons of South Charleston; Penny (Randy) Snyder of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Jessica (Keith) Wilson, Lindsay (Josh) Angel; Daniel (Nikita) Snyder and Michael (Stacy) Snyder; great grandchildren, Cole & Kennedy Angel, Reese & Dani Snyder and Lily & Owen Snyder; niece, Judy Smith of Kanawha City and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hernshaw United Methodist Church with Pastor David Kinder officiating. Burial will follow at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.
Visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m., until service time on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Hernshaw United Methodist Women, 2827 Lens Creek Road Hernshaw, WV 25107.